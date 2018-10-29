How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

Take a minute to view these simple tips to keep you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating.
A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.

