Tiger cubs enjoy some pumpkin fun at Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium tweeted out video of its two Amur tiger cubs, Andre and Tesha, celebrating their first birthday with their first pumpkins on September 25, 2018.
