Kentucky firefighters rescued deer trapped in flooding building site

A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

Living

A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.

