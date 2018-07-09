Get a Cheetos-eye view of a seagull feeding frenzy

We rigged up a Go-Pro to the bottom of a tray full of Cheetos to see what it looks like when seagulls mob for food. It wasn’t quite the Hitchcock experience, but it is pretty cool.
By
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.