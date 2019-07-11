Alaska Airlines unveils new lounge at Sea-Tac

Alaska Airlines’ swanky new lounge opens at Sea-Tac Alaska Airlines has dedicated $50 million for new and upgraded lounges, including at its Sea-Tac North Satellite terminal. The lounge, at more than 15,000 square feet, is three times larger on average than any other lounge for the airline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alaska Airlines has dedicated $50 million for new and upgraded lounges, including at its Sea-Tac North Satellite terminal. The lounge, at more than 15,000 square feet, is three times larger on average than any other lounge for the airline.

Alaska Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new lounge in the North Satellite terminal of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The lounge features views of the airfield, Olympic Mountains and downtown Seattle, and opens officially starting Friday (July 12).

The airline, in a release Thursday, described the lounge as having a “relaxing and welcoming West Coast vibe with open spaces, a grand fireplace and warm finishes. Customers can sip one of a dozen Seattle microbrew at the spacious bar, taste complimentary Pacific Northwest-inspired bites or enjoy custom-brewed espresso beverages and teas from an Alaska Lounge barista.”

The lounge will serve paid first-class passengers. Memberships are available for purchase with discounts for MVP and MVP Gold/75k Mileage Plan members, according to the airline. Day passes also are available for purchase, and Alaska Airlines Visa Signature cardholders can purchase a day pass at half price.

Alaska has dedicated $50 million to new and updated lounges, including at airports in Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage. It’s also opened a lounge at New York’s JFK International Airport and plans a new lounge at San Francisco International Airport, set to open in 2020 as Alaska’s eighth lounge.

According to the joint news release from Alaska and the Port of Seattle: “All operations in the North Satellite will transition to the newly-renovated section at the end of July and the remaining original gates will close for renovation over the next two years. Full renovation of the existing North Satellite will be complete in mid-2021 with double the dining and retail space and 20 total gates.”

“The old North Satellite worked for 45 years and worked well, but it’s become a living time capsule,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Stephanie Bowman. “We are now headed into the future with a stunning facility that improves the passenger experience with more space, light, and services. Alaska, Seattle’s hometown airline, is a perfect partner to grow with Sea-Tac.”

More information about the lounge is available online at bit.ly/30sSBNf.