Death notices for April 12

By Tri-City Herald staff

Scott Apgar

Scott Apgar, 55, died April 9 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1987.

He retired from Hanford patrol.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. (Dziak) Sullivan

Mary Louise (Dziak) Sullivan, 80, of Camano Island, died March 24 in Milton.

She was born in Anaconda, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 14 years.

She was a retired General Telephone traffic supervisor in Everett.

Cascade Cremation and Burial, Federal Way, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernesto Olivarez Rodriguez

Ernesto Olivarez Rodriguez, 84, of Grandview, died April 10 in Grandview.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Sheryl Edwards-Moerman

Sheryl Edwards-Moerman, 74, of Kennewick, died April 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.

She was a retired service manager for Meadow Springs Country Club.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

