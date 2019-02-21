Latest News

I-84 closed again in eastern Oregon due to fog

By Bob Brawdy

February 21, 2019 08:12 AM

Dense fog on I-84 in eastern Oregon has temporarily closed the highway in both directions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has temporarily closed I-84 in both eastbound and westbound directions, between about 7 miles east of Pendleton at Exit 216 and at Exit 265 in La Grande due to dense fog near Cabbage Hill and Meacham areas.

ODOT hopes to open the route later this morning.

Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions on alternate routes.

Motorists can check TripCheck.com or call 511 /800-977-6368 for updated conditions.

Outside of Oregon motorists can call 503-588-2941.

