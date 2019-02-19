Death notices for Feb. 20

Gilbert Rios
Gilbert Rios, 55, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.
He served in the Army and was a retired laborer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Erkki E. Kotilainen
Erkki Ensio Kotilainen, 80, of Pasco, died Feb. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Finland, and lived in Pasco for 15 years.
He was a retired builder in construction.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Edel J. Anderson
Edel Julie Anderson, 76, of Wenatchee, died Feb. 18 at the Manor at Canyon Lakes in Kennewick.
She was born in Steinsdalen, Norway, and lived in Wenatchee for 14 years.
She was a retired upholsterer.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jewel ‘Lou’ L. Rathjen
Jewel “Lou” Lucile Rathjen, 92, died Feb. 17 at home in Richland.
She was born in Milton, Ore., and lived in Richland since 1953.
She was a retired artist at Lou Rathjen’s Designs.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris R. Strain
Doris Rose Strain, 88, of Richland, died Feb. 16 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
She was a retired clerk at Westinghouse Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda R. Baker
Rhonda R. Baker, 57, of Kennewick, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Umatilla, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.
She was a project writer for Kurion in Richland.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Barker
Jim Barker, 83, of Connell, died Feb. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Buhl, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
He was the retired owner of Barker Farms Inc.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ned Hutchins
Ned Hutchins, 80, of Kennewick, died Feb. 17 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Bradford, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 26 years.
He retired from Federal Engineers and Constructors at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose ‘Memo’ G. Gamboa Gallegos
Jose “Memo” G. Gamboa Gallegos, 23, of Pasco, died Feb. 17 in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce W. Holloway
Bruce Wayne Holloway, 61, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 in Kennewick.
He was born in Wenatchee, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.
He was a retired laborer for Local 348 Laborers Union.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret E. Doerr
Margaret E. Doerr, 96, of Eltopia, died Feb. 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Belma, and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.
She was a retired secretary for Pitney Bowes.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald L. Snell
Ronald L. Snell, 62, of Kennewick, died Feb. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Hutchinson, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired manifestor in shipping for Lamb Weston in Pasco and a delivery driver for Chinese Gardens in Pasco
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments