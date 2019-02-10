Roy police officer shoots 2 men on off-road vehicle Saturday night

A Roy police officer shot two men on an off-road vehicle Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives with the department were investigating the incident.
The 47-year-old man driving the Polaris UTV and his 23-year-old male passenger suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to a news release.
Both were treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Roy police officer attempted to stop the Polaris UTV because it was being driven recklessly on McNaught Street South, according to the sheriff’s department. The UTV later fled south onto railroad tracks at 288th Street East.
Ten minutes later, the officer saw the vehicle again at 295th Street East, just east of state Route 507. The officer then reported that shots were fired. The pursuit continued south on Route 507 until the officer performed a maneuver to stop the off-road vehicle at 312th Street South and SR 507.
Sheriff’s detectives and forensic investigators processed the scene overnight and will continue to conduct interviews on Sunday, according to a news release.
Comments