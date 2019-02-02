12 restaurants fail and 12 shine in Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 39 kitchen inspections during the week of Jan. 19-25.

A dozen received failing scores on the 418-point rating system and a dozen more earned perfect scores.

The district regularly inspects over 1,000 licensed food establishments serving the public. Inspections cover regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness, such as temperature control, hygiene and overall food knowledge.

Those earning 25 or more red points on regular inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional visits.

Past reports are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 506-460-4205.

Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections for Jan. 19-25, 2019 McClatchy/file

Establishments requiring re-inspection

AMC Kennewick 12, 1331 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine, (40 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact., hand sink blocked.

Bamboo Mongolian Grill, 2230 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 25, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 24, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Circle K, 4410 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24 (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper hot holding.

Denny’s Restaurant, 1301 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 22, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Paper towel dispenser not functioning at hand sink, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Hilton Home 2 Suites Hotel, 2861 Lincoln Landing, Richland, Jan. 18, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures.

Juniors Tacos, 530 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 24, routine, (30 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.

Meg’s Café , 3350 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 22, routine, (75 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Sakura Restaurant, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Jan. 18, second follow-up to routine Nov. 14 (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact, improper cooling procedure.

Spurs Coffee, 2802 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, no valid permit to operate.

Tacos Jalisco (Mobile), 1215 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine, (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedure, thermometer not being used, risk control plan not being conducted as approved.

Walmart (Deli), 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Person in charge not able to demonstrate food safety knowledge, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, risk control plan not being conducted as approved.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Albasha Market, 3509 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)

Baskin Robbins, 2803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)





Circle K, 2105 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Denny’s Restaurant (Lounge), 1301 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





El Charrito, 130 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Fujiyama Japanese Steak House, 2522 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Jan. 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue), lounge (0 red, 0 blue)

High Country Hunting (Demonstrator), Sportsman Show, Pasco, Jan. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Little Caesar’s, 1935 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Mandarin House, 1035 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Meg’s Café, 3350 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 25, first follow-up to routine Jan. 22 (0 red, 0 blue)





MJR Investments DBA Vista Mart, 2610 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Moo Woo (Baskin Robbins), 2307 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Nile Valley Game Processing (Demonstrator), Sportsman Show, Pasco, Jan. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pacific Mini Mart, 18 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Porter’s Real Barbecue, 4212 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Porter’s Real Barbecue, 705 The Parkway, Richland, Jan. 24, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Quick Stop Market & Smoke Shop, 1931 W Court St., Pasco Routine, Jan. 25 (10 red, 0 blue)

S & S Hospitality, Inc., 3335 Innovation Blvd., Richland Routine, Jan. 22 (5 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)





Subway, 1323 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Sushi Mori, 1350 N. Louisiana, Kennewick, Jan. 18, first follow-up to routine Dec. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens, 2800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens, 4000 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, Bakery, (10 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)

Whiskey River Bar & Grill, 775 Goethals Drive, Richland, Jan. 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)



