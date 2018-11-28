Hanford highway crash sends 3 to the hospital

Three people were hospitalized after a car and semi truck collided Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of highways 24 and 240 on the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The Washington State Patrol had partially blocked the intersection as troopers investigated what caused the crash shortly after 1:30 p.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson.
Two people in the car and the driver of the semi were rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The driver of the car and a passenger were seriously hurt and the truck driver was having chest pains, Thorson said.
Check back for updates.
Comments