Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi killing

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during an event organized to mark the 40th day of the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, background, in Istanbul, Turkey. Saud Al-Mojeb, Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor, is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charges with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. Al-Mojeb told a press conference in Riyadh Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, that Khashoggi’s killers had been planning the operation since September 29, three days before he was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Neyran Elden, File AP Photo