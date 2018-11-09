At least 5 dead in Paradise: Camp Fire consumed cars as they tried to escape

The raging Camp Fire in Butte County has claimed at least five victims, all of them found Thursday in their cars, overcome by the fire’s speed, officials said Friday morning.

The five as-yet unidentified victims were found along Edgewood Lane, a dead-end street on the southeast edge of town, where massive evacuee traffic caused logjams and left some people fleeing their vehicles and others waiting it out.

Butte County sheriff’s officials indicated in a press release that the victims had been burned.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire,” the sheriff said in a statement. “Due to the burn injuries, identification could not be immediately made.“

The agency said a team is out now searching for further victims. The initial five reported deaths puts the Camp Fire among the 20 deadliest fires in California modern history, according to Cal Fire. The worst was the Griffith Fire in Los Angeles in 1933, when 29 died.

The Camp Fire began near the town of Paradise on Thursday morning and by afternoon had destroyed about 2,000 structures in the town, leaving many residents fleeing on foot as the fire burned uncontrolled.

The fire reached 70,000 acres Friday morning, Cal Fire reported. Containment was listed at 5 percent.

Firefighters working around the clock and favorable weather conditions kept the city of Chico safe from the Camp Fire through the night, though it drew close enough Thursday evening for evacuation orders to be issued near the city of 90,000, and a warning to be given inside its borders.

Chico Police Department said in a Nextdoor post that all evacuations within Chico, except for Stilson Canyon, will be lifted at 11 a.m. Friday.

The CSU Chico university campus was closed Friday morning, the university said on Twitter.





“Favorable weather conditions, including a decrease in wind gusts” overnight had kept the fire from breaching city limits, the university tweeted Friday morning.

Garland Sanchez of Magalia stood in the dark early Friday with two other men on Bruce Road in Chico looking east toward the Camp Fire.





The horizon appeared free of flames from their vantage point, though just a few hours before it was filled with an ominous orange glow.

Sanchez said he was in Sacramento on Thursday seeing a cancer doctor when he got a call from his mother and his friends that his children had to evacuate.

They got out safe, but he said he was awaiting word from a friend whom he hadn’t heard from since Thursday night. The worry overshadowed what should have been a day of celebration.

“I beat it,” he said of his lymphoma. “As I was driving up ... my doctor called me and said, ‘You’re cancer free.’”

By Thursday evening, the Camp Fire had traveled much of the six miles toward Chico.

Thursday night at around 9 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the area south of Highway 32 east of Bruce Road, inside the Chico city limits, according to the Chico Police Department. Around the same time, flames appeared south of Chico, jumping across Highway 99 and burning on both sides of the road.





About 10 p.m. Thursday, the Chico Fire Department was using a drip torch to set grass on fire in the Stilson Canyon neighborhood, just outside the eastern city limits. A fire official said the plan was to create a fire break along a road to prevent the flames from overpowering the neighborhood. Some buildings were damaged, but the efforts appeared to largely have paid off Friday morning.

Earlier, at 8 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the area on both sides of Oro Chico Highway from Durham Dayton north to Estates Drive.

The area of Cherokee from Highway 70 to the lake south to Table Mountain Boulevard is also under evacuation order, as well as the area northeast of the city along Highway 32 from Nople Avenue to the city limits.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the area west of Highway 99 form 149 north to the Chico city limits and west to the Midway, and Highway 32 at Nople Ave. to the Butte County Line earlier.

East of Chico on Picholine Way, a line of cars crowded roads as people evacuated from that area around 9 p.m.

The Chico Elks Lodge at 1705 Manzanita Ave. has been opened as an emergency shelter, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration to aid with multiple fires burning in California.

