4 people sent to hospital after suspicious substance found on Capitol Campus

Four people have been sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after a suspicious substance was found in a package on the Capitol Campus Monday morning, according to spokespeople for the Washington State Patrol and the hospital.
About 10 a.m. Monday, the package was discovered by an employee going through the mail in the 1500 Jefferson Building, which is home to several state agencies, state patrol spokesman John Shaffer said.
The second floor of that building has been evacuated. The Olympia Fire Department also responded to secure the building’s HVAC system. A state patrol SWAT team and the Washington National Guard 10th civil support team were en route to examine the substance, he said.
The woman who opened the package was wearing gloves, he said. After she noticed the substance, she went through a self-decontamination procedure, then was checked out by an Olympia fire crew. As a precautionary step, she was sent to the hospital, Shaffer said.
The three other people also were sent to the hospital for precautionary purposes, Shaffer said.
