Woman loses control of pickup on Interstate 182 while moving

A woman and child were rushed to a local hospital after their Dodge Ram rolled at the intersection of Interstate 182 near Highway 395.
The woman driving the pickup doesn’t remember what happened before her truck rolled in the westbound lanes shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said. The pickup was loaded with their personal belonging and the crash spread them across the road closing one lane in each direction.
They were moving to a new home at the time, he said.
Thorson described the injuries as moderate, but not life-threatening.
