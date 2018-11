‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ brings back Freddy Mercury, Queen and their mega hits

November 01, 2018 05:04 PM

“Bohemian Rhapsody" chronicles the rise of Freddy Mercury and Queen to one of the top stadium rock bands of the 1970s and early '80s. Rami Malik of TV's Mr. Robot gives an uncanny performance of Mercury, complete with a great set of fake teeth.