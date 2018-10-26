DNA trail led to Florida man’s arrest in connection with suspected explosives, says law enforcement

A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the string of suspected explosive packages sent to prominent Democrats this week, law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald and other outlets.

Law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald a trail of DNA evidence on either the packages or the devices quickly led investigators to a suspect identified as Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura. He is being questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force since his arrest this morning at about 10 a.m.

A law enforcement source tells the Miami Herald the arrest was made at an AutoZone in Plantation at 801 S. State Road 7 instead of his home to avoid any potential dangerous confrontation. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports a “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from an FBI flash bomb device.

FBI agents brought the man into custody at the bureau’s South Florida field office in Miramar and plan to question him at length. The interview, assuming the suspect doesn’t hire a lawyer and refuse to talk, could last hours -- ranging from questions about where the suspect bought the materials to make the bomb to where he initially posted the packages for mailing to his targets.

Meanwhile, agents and the U.S. attorney’s office in South Florida would eventually write up a criminal complaint charging the man with potential terrorism and related charges. His first appearance in federal court could come over the weekend or on Monday.

Images posted on social media show federal agents examining a white van with windows covered in pro-Donald Trump and right wing stickers. Closeup photos of the van, posted by a Twitter user who said he saw the car at a stoplight in April, show rifle scope images over the faces of Hilary Clinton, left wing filmmaker Michael Moore and President Barack Obama. Another said “CNN Sucks,” along with an image of Trump standing on a tank in front of fireworks and an American flag.

Investigators draped the vehicle with a blue tarp and towed it away on a flat bed truck. Police have blocked off traffic at Peters Road heading north on State Road 7.

Federal investigators quickly centered the investigation on the dozen crudely fashioned “pipe bombs” sent to top Trump critics, including Hillary Clinton and Cory Booker, on a mail sorting facility in Opa-locka. The devices have been recovered in New York, Washington D.C., California and South Florida, all with the return address of Debbie Wassermann-Schultz’s office. Several words, including her name, were misspelled on the packages.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed on Twitter one person is in custodyand the department plans to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

The arrest came a couple hours after Trump cast doubt on the timing of “this ‘Bomb’ stuff”in a tweet.