FBI uncovers 11th and 12th suspicious packages, to Sen. Cory Booker and to Clapper

The FBI confirmed Friday that it had uncovered a suspicious package in Florida addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Officials said it was similar to the 10 other packages discovered this week.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

The package contained an explosive device and was discovered at the same Opa-locka, Florida U.S. Postal Service Center sorting facility as at least one other suspicious package, reported NJ.com.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he was “saddened and angered” and thanked law enforcement for their response.

Saddened and angered that an explosive device was sent to @CoryBooker’s office. @NJOHSP is working closely with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the situation and coordinate our response. Grateful to law enforcement for keeping us safe from these acts of terror. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 26, 2018

Shortly after, reports surfaced that authorities found a suspicious package addressed to former DNI director and current CNN contributor James Clapper. Clapper went on CNN to confirm that a package was sent to him with his name spelled correctly; several of the packages had the intended recipients’ names misspelled.

He said he was “relieved” it was intercepted because his neighbors had been getting his mail while he and his wife were away from home.

JUST IN: We now have photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper found at mail facility on 52nd Street in Midtown, Manhattan. Read more: https://t.co/U3ClGMvr63 pic.twitter.com/IAxVqunfzE — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 26, 2018

None of the 12 packages have detonated, and nobody has been hurt.

The first package addressed to billionaire George Soros, known for political contributions to Democratic candidates, was found Monday in a mailbox outside of his home in New York.

Then on Wednesday, a slew of suspicious packages were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA director John Brennan.

Waters received two packages, one intercepted in Los Angeles and the other in Maryland, while the package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN’s New York City bureau in Time Warner Center, prompting an evacuation while reporters were on-air. The package intended for Holder had the return address of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — as did at least some of the other packages — and was sent to her office in Florida because it had the wrong address for the former Attorney General.

Booker said earlier in the week that the possible mail bombs were “despicable cowardice” and that they would “only make us more brave.”

These targeted acts of terror are despicable cowardice.



These acts will not inflict terror, they will only make us more brave.



Grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their quick response to these threats. https://t.co/7vH9jC8wmr — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 24, 2018

Two suspicious packages were found addressed to Joe Biden in Delaware postal facilities on Thursday while another was found outside the New York restaurant of actor Robert De Niro, a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.

Federal investigators say they have discovered that at least one of those packages passed through a U.S. mail sorting facility near the Opa-locka airport in Florida, according to The Miami Herald.