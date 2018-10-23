Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?
Flu claims first death of season in Pierce County

By Craig Sailor

October 23, 2018 06:28 PM

Flu season is here and it’s claimed its first death in Pierce County.

A man in his 40s died Oct. 22 from flu-related complications, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department officials said Tuesday.

The man’s death marks the first statewide, according to a tweet from the state Department of Health. Flu season typically run October to April.

The man, who died in a local hospital, had underlying health conditions that increased his risk for complications, county health officials said.

In the 2017-2018 flu season, 296 people died from the flu statewide, 31 of them in Pierce County.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

