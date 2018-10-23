Flu claims first death of season in Pierce County

Flu season is here and it’s claimed its first death in Pierce County.
A man in his 40s died Oct. 22 from flu-related complications, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department officials said Tuesday.
The man’s death marks the first statewide, according to a tweet from the state Department of Health. Flu season typically run October to April.
The man, who died in a local hospital, had underlying health conditions that increased his risk for complications, county health officials said.
In the 2017-2018 flu season, 296 people died from the flu statewide, 31 of them in Pierce County.
