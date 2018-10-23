Othello police hunting for hit-and-run driver

Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
Katie Summers, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after killing Leonel Birrueta, 31, in Kennewick. Traffic camera footage shows her hitting Birrueta, staying near the scene for several minutes, then driving away.
