Kennewick video shows fitness trainer hitting moped rider, leaving scene
Katie Summers, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after killing Leonel Birrueta, 31, in Kennewick. Traffic camera footage shows her hitting Birrueta, staying near the scene for several minutes, then driving away.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.
Breast cancer patient Debbie Hiergesell offers advice about the disease during the 15th annual flag ceremony at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The event is held to honor those impacted by breast cancer.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28.
Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
Watch portions of the opening statements by Franklin deputy prosecutor Albert Lin and defense attorney Karla Kane Hudson at the Victor A. Paniagua murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco.