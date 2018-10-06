This woman donated her kidney to her friend

Mary Frances Lembo gave her kidney to her friend and here is her message.
By
The Big Fresno Fair unveils ‘Tractor Tree’

Homepage

The Big Fresno Fair unveils ‘Tractor Tree’

The Tractor Tree, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made up of part of 23 various sized tractors piled 32 feet high as a celebration of Fresno County's agricultural history. Its one of the new attractions at The Big Fresno Fair.

O.U.R Passion Kennewick Progress House

Homepage

O.U.R Passion Kennewick Progress House

Steve Ouradnik of O.U.R. Passion tells about the transitional housing facility he operates in west Kennewick for those who have struggled with drug or alcohol addiction transition into society.

Breast Cancer Awareness flag ceremony

Homepage

Breast Cancer Awareness flag ceremony

Breast cancer patient Debbie Hiergesell offers advice about the disease during the 15th annual flag ceremony at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The event is held to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service