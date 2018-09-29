State troopers talk down Yakima judge from I-82 bridge

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel was contemplating suicide when Washington State Troopers arrived at the scene. They were able to get him off the bridge safely.
Fatal tree limb accident site in Columbia Park

City employees work with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department taking measurements at the scene of a fatal tree limb accident in Columbia Park. Stephanie Judd, 37 of Benton City was killed when a large limb fell.

Drone view of the Pasco Landfill

The State of Washington Department of Ecology has scheduled a public meeting on Sept. 26 for evaluating final cleanup options of the Pasco Landfill located on Dietrich Road north of Highway 12.

