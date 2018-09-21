Man detained for questioning about Zintel Canyon fires

Kennewick detectives detain a man for questioning about the Zintel Canyon fires while checking the area near West 15th Avenue after receiving a report of another possible fire. The man was not under arrest at the time video was taken.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

His father’s legacy is turning 40

Jeff Hendler shares stories about his father, Ed Hendler, the late former Pasco mayor and civic leader who spearheaded the effort to build the cable bridge. The span over the Columbia River, officially named the Ed Hendler Bridge, is turning 40.

TugBoatVideo

The Tugboat Ryan's Point docks at Tidewater's Boardman facility. The crew spotted two people clinging to the side of an overturned boat on the Columbia River. Their efforts helped save the lives of the two boaters.

