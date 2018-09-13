TugBoatVideo

The Tugboat Ryan's Point docks at Tidewater's Boardman facility. The crew spotted two people clinging to the side of an overturned boat on the Columbia River. Their efforts helped save the lives of the two boaters.
Zintel Canyon fire

Battalion Chief Kevin Crowley of the Kennewick Fire Department provides preliminary details about a fire that scorched Zintel Canyon just north of the 10th Avenue bridge.

Flash floods swamp trucks in Texas

Roads were flooded in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, after heavy rainfall hit the city. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning would remain in place for parts of southern Texas until at least Wednesday morning.

Standing watch at 9/11 Memorial

Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the new Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard standing watch at the 9/11 Memorial on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.

