Tacoma teachers stage noisy rally outside school district press conference
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
The Tugboat Ryan's Point docks at Tidewater's Boardman facility. The crew spotted two people clinging to the side of an overturned boat on the Columbia River. Their efforts helped save the lives of the two boaters.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
Roads were flooded in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday, September 11, after heavy rainfall hit the city. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning would remain in place for parts of southern Texas until at least Wednesday morning.
Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the new Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard standing watch at the 9/11 Memorial on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
