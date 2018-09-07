Star-studded Aretha Franklin funeral includes gold casket, pink Cadillacs

Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.

