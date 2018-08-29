This Southridge duo will be critical to the Suns’ success

Aaron Sonnichsen got the head coaching job for Southridge football so late last season (June 16), that some thought it was a miracle the Suns got off to a 3-2 start in 2017.
Southridge had missed spring workouts and summer football camp, for crying out loud.
But reality hit hard over the final five weeks, as the Suns dropped all five contests to finish 3-7.
So it’ll be interesting to see what happens this season as Sonnichsen and the Suns get a full walk-up together.
Sonnichsen says there are no excuses.
“We are going to be really young in a lot of areas,” he admits. “We have been preaching that our response to events will determine our outcome. Pushing players to have a disciplined response as opposed to a default response.
“It is so easy for players to make excuses. Our response has been, ‘It doesn’t matter, get better.’ ”
To that end, he likes what he sees in two-way linemen Logan Shimskey and Nick Christman.
“They are a couple of seniors who have done some good work this offseason,” said Sonnichsen. “They were starters on our offensive line last season. They’ll be among our captains.”
Shimskey was a second-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference selection last season on the offensive line.
“When Logan was a sophomore, he was a round, butterball-type of guy who has now grown into his body,” said Sonnichsen. “He wants to work and do what’s right.”
“Nick’s dad is a vice principal here,” Sonnichsen continued. “So Nick has a no-nonsense attitude. He’s someone who will do what I ask him to.”
At Southridge, that means running a no-huddle offense.
“We’re light years ahead of where we were last year,” said Christman. “The offense is awesome. It’s high tempo, no huddle.”
Shimskey agrees.
“Playing both ways is really fun,” he said. “It takes extra conditioning, especially when you run a no-huddle offense.”
Sonnichsen said the two were there for offseason workouts every day.
“I think they’ve bought into our system,” he said. “They are definitely leaders. They’re not the rah-rah types. But I’m really proud of them and how they’re always here after school (let out for summer).”
Christman said it’s all about just showing up.
“This is my last year, so we have to go all out,” he said. “We’ve responded by putting in all of the work. Four days a week this summer, it was hitting the weight room, then go outside for sprints, and finish with agility work.”
And doing it as a team, added Shimskey.
“We learned after last season that you stick together as a team,” he said.
And play as one.
“I like offense because of the work you do as a unit with the linemen,” said Christman. “It’s the only position where you work to protect another athlete (the quarterback or running back). It’s very fulfilling.”
And important.
“Everything starts at the line,” said Sonnichsen. “And we are going to be the heart and soul of this line.”
NOTES
Sonnichsen said the strength of this team will be the defensive front seven. The Suns boast four senior linebackers: Spencer Anderson, Griffin Sandberg, Mason Bond and Hayden Brimberry. Bond was an honorable mention All-MCC pick last season at linebacker. … Former head coach Andy Troxel is back on the coaching staff again, this time as a varsity assistant. Both his son Josh and Sonnichsen’s son Gabe are freshmen. … Numbers are evidence. When Sonnichsen took over so late in 2017, just 42 players turned out for varsity. “This year, we have 67 guys out for varsity. We’ve handed out gear to 107 kids this year. So we’re making progress,” he said.
