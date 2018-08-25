Soon to be 70-year-old won third place in softball during the Huntsman Senior Games

Connie Wormington, soon to be 70-year-old won third place in softball during the Huntsman Senior Games.
Fatal motorcycle collision site in Kennewick

A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. Kennewick police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned in front of motorcycle rider Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31.