Soon to be 70-year-old won third place in softball during the Huntsman Senior Games

It was going to be a big deal for the West Richland Police Department. Instead, the department's lip sync video was taken down within hours of being put online and has given different reasons why. Officials say they'll put up a new version.
Principal Chad Foltz shares details about the largest elementary school to be constructed by the Kennewick School District. The new two-story building with 38 classrooms is at 18 Center Parkway in Richland.
Following the 2015 wildfires that blanketed Eastern Washington state, Mishka, a four-year-old sea otter at the Seattle Aquarium, developed asthma. Staff at the Seattle Aquarium trained Mishka to use an inhaler, using food as an incentive.
Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. Kennewick police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned in front of motorcycle rider Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31.