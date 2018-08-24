West Richland Police Department’s lip sync video

It was going to be a big deal for the West Richland Police Department. Instead, the department's lip sync video was taken down within hours of being put online and has given different reasons why. Officials say they'll put up a new version.
A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. Kennewick police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned in front of motorcycle rider Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31.

Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County Jail, explains about the Redirection Pod training program designed help inmates make better choices when they're released.