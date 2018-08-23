‘Abduction’ was a hoax, Washington State Patrol says

Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
Fatal motorcycle collision site in Kennewick

A motorcyclist died and a woman is in jail after a crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street. Kennewick police believe Katie L. Summers, 28, was allegedly drunk or on drugs when she turned in front of motorcycle rider Leonel Z. Birrueta, 31.

Redirection Pod at Benton County Jail

Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County Jail, explains about the Redirection Pod training program designed help inmates make better choices when they're released.