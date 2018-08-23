This woman has eluded police for more than a year. Can you help catch her?

Kennewick police are trying to find a woman who tricked officers using her stepsister’s identification.
Menika R. Clemens, 29, was caught trying to take items from a Kennewick store on June 30. When police asked her for identification, Clemens handed over one that looked like her, but had her stepsister’s information.
Officers learned the truth after the Kennewick city attorney sent Clemens’ stepsister notification of the charge.
They also learned she skipped out of her sentence for intimidating a witness in Douglas County in March 2017. Since then, she added escape from community custody and burglary charges since then.
Clemens is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She had tattoos on her face and chest and several piercings on her face.
She has ties to Othello, Moses Lake and Wenatchee areas.
The Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who knows where she is to call 509-586-8477 or submit a tip through www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
