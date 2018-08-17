Lampson International will serve as Grand Parade marshal

Lampson International will be the center of attention Saturday as it receives an honor once bestowed upon Mickey Mouse, Ronald McDonald, McGruff the Crime Dog and several Kennewick favorites.
The Kennewick-based company that makes some of the largest cranes in the world has been named grand marshal of the annual Grand Parade, which starts off the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo. The parade starts marching through downtown Kennewick at 10 a.m.
Grand marshal usually is reserved for one or two people, but Lampson International will take the position as a whole.
This year, the fair celebrates its 70th anniversary close to Lampson, which has been in business for 72 years. Lampson was started by Neil and Billie Jane Lampson.
The Lampson name is recognizable throughout the Tri-Cities — it adorns Kennewick’s football stadium and the hydroplane pits at the Water Follies boat races.
The festivities run Aug. 21-25 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com, the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate.
