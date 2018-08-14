Trooper Thorson on driving in smoky conditions

Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol talks about keeping your headlights on while driving in smoky conditions.
By
Governor Jay Inslee tours LIGO

Homepage

Governor Jay Inslee tours LIGO

Gov. Jay Inslee tours the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Richland. The LIGO facility detects gravitational waves from black holes that are billions of light years from earth.