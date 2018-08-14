Map shows smoke drifting over Pacific Northwest from multiple wildfires

A map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of wildfire smoke across the Pacific Northwest and the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 14. Air quality in the region ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate.
