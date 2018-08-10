Here are the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers

Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Governor Jay Inslee tours LIGO

Gov. Jay Inslee tours the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Richland. The LIGO facility detects gravitational waves from black holes that are billions of light years from earth.

Resident injured by gazebo fire

Operations Chief Neil Hines of the Kennewick Fire Department releases preliminary details about a gazebo fire that caused minor burns to a resident of the Kennewick home.

Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.