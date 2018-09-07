Here’s why Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site is so important

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.
Tyler Miller, a Benton County District 1 firefighter, recounts how he guided his family members to safety from their burning house at 3404 W. 47th Ave on the day the Bofer Canyon brush fire roared into Kennewick.
Paralympian hopeful Nate Higgins recently works out as part of his preparation for traveling to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The Richland man tried for the team before in swimming and this time he's trying for the shot put.