This Pasco ice cream shop has been in business for 25 years

Paleteria La Jalpita is located in Pasco. Take a look inside this family owned ice cream shop.
Resident injured by gazebo fire

Operations Chief Neil Hines of the Kennewick Fire Department releases preliminary details about a gazebo fire that caused minor burns to a resident of the Kennewick home.

Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.

NWS video shows smoke forecast

The National Weather Service shows in this short video the predicted flow of smoke from wildfires burning to the north and south of the Tri-Cities. The smoke will blow east to blanket Idaho and parts of Montana, the weather service forecasted.