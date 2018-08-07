Benton PUD election to be a repeat of 2012

An incumbent and a former council member were in the lead Tuesday night in the race for a Benton PUD seat up for election.
It would make the November election a repeat of the 2012 election.
Robert Bertsch served on the PUD for seven years until he lost the 2012 election to Barry Bush in a close vote.
In Tuesday’s primary, Bush received 46 percent of the vote, or 2,513 votes counted.
Bertsch received nearly 30 percent of the vote, or 1,616 votes.
The third person on the primary ballot, Tyson Fellman, received about 24 percent of the vote, or 1,303 votes.
Bush said he was proud of the public utility district commission’s accomplishments in his first term, including implementing a new information technology system and smart meters.
The PUD also built two community solar systems and an electrical charging station.
Bertsch was a founding director of Community First Bank and has served on numerous boards, including Tri-Cities Chaplaincy, Grace Clinic, and Benton and Franklin Counties Workforce Development Council.
