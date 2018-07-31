NWS video shows smoke forecast

The National Weather Service shows in this short video the predicted flow of smoke from wildfires burning to the north and south of the Tri-Cities. The smoke will blow east to blanket Idaho and parts of Montana, the weather service forecasted.
A-10 Warthog rocks and rolls during air show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander/pilot, performs a vertical-540 maneuver over the Ohio River during Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, April 21, 2018.

Benton County fire tornado

Franklin County District 3 firefighter Aaron Johnson posted this video of a fire devil, or fire "tornado," that formed Tuesday during the Ice Harbor fire in Franklin County.

Tri-Cities Food Bank leader retiring

Bill Kitchen, executive director of Tri-Cities Food Bank, reflects on his time at the organization that feeds the Tri-Cities hungry. He's retiring from his post of six years in October.