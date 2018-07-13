Fire burning along Webber Canyon Road

Firefighters contained an estimated 300-acre blaze along Webber Canyon Road Friday.
Flames were spotted in the sagebrush near the intersection with Dennis Road around midnight, said Capt. Scott Hawley, with Benton County Fire District 2. The fire spread as area firefighters worked to set up containment lines during the night.
No homes are threatened and no one has been injured.
Webber Canyon Road is closed between Badger and County Well roads.
The cause of the fire is unknown.

