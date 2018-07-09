This comedy star is coming to Kennewick

Comedy star Jo Koy is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
He'll perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, with tickets going on sale Friday.
Koy is a Tacoma native who got his big break performing on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."
He went onto make two successful Comedy Central specials, "Don’t Make Him Angry" and "Lights Out," and recently released the special " Jo Koy: Live from Seattle" on Netflix.
He's known for numerous appearances on "Chelsea Lately" and also has been seen on "The Joy Behar Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Call with Carson Daly" and "Jamie Foxx: Laffapalooza."
He's a regular guest on "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast and just launched his own weekly podcast, "The Koy Pond."
Tickets to his Toyota Center show range from $37 to $47 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Toyota Center box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.
