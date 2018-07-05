They lost their home to fireworks. Within hours, the community asks, 'What can we do?'

It was the Fourth of July firework fiasco many fear and no one expects.

Edward Loftin and his 22-year-old son Nicholas spent the night before the holiday watching their home go up in flames in a fire believed sparked by fireworks. The blaze gutted the house and destroyed the tools and equipment for Loftin's construction and landscape business. He estimated the total cost of the losses was nearly $100,000.

People wasted no time reaching out to the two men to lend a hand in any way possible, from a hug to replacing Loftin's lost tools. Within two days, a News Tribune story on Tuesday's fire received nearly 70 comments on Facebook from community members, many wishing Loftin well and asking how they can help.

Ryan Waterman saw Loftin's story on Facebook and immediately began making efforts to reach out to him in support.

"Edward and his son are hard-working individuals," said Waterman, who owns Waterman Property Maintenance in Tacoma. "You have to be in this business. It’s laborious work.

"When you have hard times, such as the fire that destroyed everything he owns for his business, you’re going to need help. That’s where the community of Tacoma comes in. We are strong, resilient and thoughtful. It’s our duty to help when we have the means."

Loftin and his son had lived in the home in the 1900 block of South Yakima Avenue for more than 10 years. Shortly after midnight, Nicholas smelled smoke and saw flames out his window. He and his dad fled the fire, which Loftin said he imagines started from absently thrown fireworks.

Within an hour of the story being posted on Facebook, Waterman began trying to contact Loftin. He was ready to supply anything from tools to clients to help him get back on his feet after the fire.

Waterman is no stranger to the network of support through social media. When he began his business several years ago, he used the same platform to begin building his budding company.

"My community supported me instantly," Waterman said. "I had over 30 clients in less than two hours after posting on Facebook. That same Tacoma community helped me to start my business. And it’s my turn to pay it forward."

Waterman wasn't the only one who pledged support. Tim Mackey, owner of Arbors and More, said he knows the challenges of building from the ground up and hopes he can help Loftin.

"(Arbors and More) is a mom and pop construction company too," Mackey said. "When we first got started I had people who were helping with me getting going. But getting hit can be really hard and so we reached out and hopefully there might be something we can help him out with. I would love to help him out."

Mackey said he does not yet know what Loftin needs but is willing to help as he can.

For now, Loftin said he and his son are working to move forward and remain optimistic as to what will come.

"There are still a lot of good people in the world," Loftin said Thursday. "There are some good people out there. Love trumps evil, we need more of it. There are a lot of people out here suffering.

"This could have been a whole lot worse, but I’m optimistic about getting there because of the love and support I’ve had."

Meredith Spelbring: mspelbring@thenewstribune.com, 253-597-8509