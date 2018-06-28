At least 5 killed in shooting at Maryland newspaper office building, officials say

A shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper owned by the Baltimore Sun, left at least five people dead and several others injured, according to officials.

County Executive Steven Schuh said there was a "terrible shooting incident" at the building on Thursday afternoon. Several people have died, he said. The injured victims were taken to an area hospital. The shooter is in custody and being interrogated, according to Schuh. Schuh said it could have been much "worse," had emergency crews not responded as quick as they did.

Anne Arundel police Lt. Ryan Frashure says the suspect, a white adult male, used a long gun, but didn't specify what kind.

Acting police Chief William Krampf said the building has been secured. Police recovered what they thought was an explosive device. More than 170 people were escorted out of the building safely.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Krampf says the investigation continues.

The Annapolis Capital Gazette's office is located on the first floor of the 888 Bestgate Road building, which sits directly across the street from the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The building, a short drive from historic downtown Annapolis, is host to a variety of companies. The newspaper's office is guarded only by a glass front door. The newsroom itself is mostly made up of one main room, with a few other smaller offices near the front door.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter, wrote on Twitter after the shooting that a gunman fired through the office’s glass door and hit multiple employees. He said there was one shooter, and that the gunfire left multiple dead. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

Davis later told the Baltimore Sun the office was "like a war zone." He said he and others were hiding under the desks — then the gunfire stopped, the newspaper reported.

"I don't know why. I don't know why he stopped," Davis said.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and ambulances were racing toward the scene, according to a man who works near the newspaper's offices, the Associated Press reported.

Police were at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were responding.

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was briefed on the shooting. He says his "thoughts and prayers" are with the victims and their families.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Jimmy DeButts, the newspaper's Community News Editor and Metro Columnist, said on Twitter he's "devastated" and "heartbroken."

Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty. — Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018

Josh Magness contributed to this report.



