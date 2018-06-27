Video shows official eject Ochoa coach at girls basketball game

Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.
Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.
Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Video from the Kennewick Police Department shows a geyser spraying from a broken water main early Friday morning in the area of North Dayton Street and West Deschutes Avenue. City crews have responded to make repairs.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.