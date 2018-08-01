Dolphins snout ride on a humpback whale cow and her calf

A pacific white-sided dolphin and a northern right whale dolphin snout ride on a humpback whale cow and her calf in the Pacific Ocean.
By
NWS video shows smoke forecast

Latest News

NWS video shows smoke forecast

The National Weather Service shows in this short video the predicted flow of smoke from wildfires burning to the north and south of the Tri-Cities. The smoke will blow east to blanket Idaho and parts of Montana, the weather service forecasted.

A-10 Warthog rocks and rolls during air show

Latest News

A-10 Warthog rocks and rolls during air show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander/pilot, performs a vertical-540 maneuver over the Ohio River during Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, April 21, 2018.

Benton County fire tornado

Latest News

Benton County fire tornado

Franklin County District 3 firefighter Aaron Johnson posted this video of a fire devil, or fire "tornado," that formed Tuesday during the Ice Harbor fire in Franklin County.

Tri-Cities Food Bank leader retiring

Homepage

Tri-Cities Food Bank leader retiring

Bill Kitchen, executive director of Tri-Cities Food Bank, reflects on his time at the organization that feeds the Tri-Cities hungry. He's retiring from his post of six years in October.