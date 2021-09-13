‘They think they can fool us?’ Fans have some questions about Drew Brees’ new hair

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on NBC Sports Video screen grab from @SNFonNBC

There was a lot going on during Thursday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both on and off the field.

But not in the way one would expect.

While some fans took to social media to fuss over missed field goals and comment on Tom Brady’s connection to Benjamin Button, others were noticing something dramatically different:

Drew Brees’ hairline.

Looks like the former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, who has a new gig with sports analysts Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico on NBC Sports, has a completely new hairstyle.

Last we saw Brees and his hairline, he gracefully lost to Brady in the 2020 playoffs and chose to retire, bowing out after 20 memorable seasons — 15 of which were with the Saints. He had a total of 571 touchdowns, 80,358 passing yards and one Super Bowl ring.

