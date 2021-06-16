How is Savannah Guthrie faring as “Jeopardy!” guest host? Viewers have mixed reviews

Savannah Guthrie is hosting “Jeopardy!” from June 14-25 "Jeopardy!"

Viewers are sharing mixed reactions toward Savannah Guthrie, the latest in a string of guest hosts for “Jeopardy!”

Guthrie, the longtime anchor for the NBC News morning show “Today,” began her stint as guest host on Monday and follows nine previous guest hosts, including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, and the most recent host, Mayim Bialik.

She is hosting the show for two weeks, but some viewers have already seen enough.

“Is it just me, or is Savannah Guthrie just too monotone and bleh to take on the #Jeopardy host role?” one viewer said.

“I usually like her, but the entire show seemed out of sync today. She wasn’t my favorite,” one commenter said on Facebook.

Others pointed to what appears to be a go-to remark for Guthrie: “You got it.” One woman said she only said it three times during Tuesday’s show, down considerably from Monday.

“Another dreadful Jeopardy guest host...if Savannah Guthrie said ‘You got it’ one more time...I was ready to scream!” one woman said Monday on Twitter.

“The wife and I are watching Jeopardy on DVR. How many times is Savannah Guthrie going to say ‘you got it!’ after a player answers correctly?” one man asked.

Those viewers shouldn’t worry, as Guthrie has already made it clear she does not want the permanent hosting job. She told People she is only doing the show a couple of weeks because she has a day job.

Some viewers feel Guthrie has been a breath of fresh air on the popular quiz show.

“Savannah Guthrie is a beautiful and nice and sweet person! Love watching her hosting Jeopardy!” one commenter said on Facebook.

“Savannah Guthrie is doing a great job... she’s engaging, has a sense of humor, can think on her feet and shows sincerity,” another woman wrote.

Guthrie said on “Today” Monday that she watched many of Alex Trebek’s old episodes to prepare for her guest hosting stint.

She learned a lot about Trebek and her appreciation grew for him grew as she hosted, she said.

““Being here, standing behind this podium, I have a new appreciation,” she said. “It was hard. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it’s also one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

More than a dozen people are getting an opportunity to guest host “Jeopardy!” after Trebek’s 2020 death from pancreatic cancer. Executive producer Mike Richards, who also had an opportunity to guest host, expects a permanent host to be named by late July, according to USA Today.

June 14-25: Savannah Guthrie, NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchor

June 28-July 9: Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent

July 12-16: George Stephanopoulos, ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor

July 19-23: Robin Roberts, ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor

July 26-30: LeVar Burton, actor and former host of “Reading Rainbow”

Aug. 2-6: David Faber, co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”

Aug. 9-13: Joe Buck, Fox sportscaster