Hulu will soon stream NFL Network and RedZone. What new deal means for football fans

Football loving cable-cutters can jump for joy.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Hulu reached an agreement to bring the NFL Network and RedZone over the popular streaming service.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, COO of NFL Media said in the statement. “One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season.”

On Aug. 1, Hulu will begin carrying popular shows like “Good Morning Football,” “NFL GameDay Morning,” “NFL Total Access” and “NFL Now,” the statement said.

“With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, a senior vice president with Hulu.

The Hulu + Live TV subscription costs $64.99 per month.

The national networks — CBS, Fox and NBC — will continue to carry NFL games on Sunday and ESPN retains “Monday Night Football.”

The Hulu deal comes a month after the NFL announced a series of “multibillion-dollar TV deals, including a historic contract giving Amazon.com Inc. exclusive rights to Thursday football broadcasts, a first for a streaming company,” according to AdAge.

Hulu fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new development.

I’ve only had cable for 2 reasons: USA(didn’t like Hulu’s edited version) and NFL Network. Both are on better streaming services now so I’m really about to make some changes. — Lil_Naitch (@MTStewart4) April 20, 2021 Last year when YouTubeTV got rid of Tennis Channel I was about to drop them and then they added NFL Network a week later. If HULU live has NFL Network, and I already pay for the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ package, seems like I can now switch. (Still won't have Tennis Channel though). — Eric ️ (@realMacNeil) April 20, 2021 NFL Network is probably the #1 thing I've missed since switching to Hulu Live, so that's awesome https://t.co/mSw4gJ6Il4 — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) April 20, 2021 This is amazing news! Can’t wait to watch on Hulu on the Disney+ bundle with ESPN and Hulu. — Just A Dude (@DaddinRealHard) April 20, 2021 Just wanted to give a small shoutout to Hulu for finally getting NFL Network — Christian D (@cdebetta13) April 20, 2021