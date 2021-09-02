Kanye West’s new song sparks speculation he cheated on Kim Kardashian

Speculation is raining down on Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian due to his new song “Hurricane.”

The tune includes lyrics that some have interpreted as West admitting to an affair, with a source telling People magazine that “Hurricane” is “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.”

“Here I go with a new chick/ And I know what the truth is,” West raps. “Still playin’ after two kids/ It’s a lot to digest/ When your life always movin’.”

Neither West nor Kardashian have publicly commented on the song’s meaning.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after more than six years of marriage. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the Grammy winner have four kids together.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Hurricane” is part of West’s latest album, “Donda,” which came out Sunday following several delays. The album, which includes 27 songs, is named after West’s late mother.

Kardashian shared multiple Instagram posts celebrating the album’s release.

Many suspected Kardashian was the person in a wedding dress who appeared on stage at a “Donda” listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago last week, with TMZ reporting the couple is not back together but continues to support each other.